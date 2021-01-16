Watch LIVE: Nasha the giraffe gives birth at Nashville Zoo

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — After months of anticipation, Nasha has started labor! You’re invited to witness the miracle happening NOW at the Nashville Zoo.
CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE BABY GIRAFFE CAM
Nasha is a 6-year-old Masai giraffe giving birth to her first calf. The gestation period for a giraffe is 15 months so she’s been pregnant since the Fall of 2019.
Baby Giraffe Facts
- The calf will likely be around six feet tall
- The calf will stand within an hour after birth to drink its mother’s milk
- The calf could weigh up to 100 – 150lbs.
- The calf will likely run within the first day after birth