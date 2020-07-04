GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Enjoy Fourth of July fireworks in Gatlinburg from wherever you are.
In a new twist, the Gatlinburg fireworks display will be from the top of the Space Needle.
It will be streamed on this page beginning at 11 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday.
The display also is a new show featuring more than 1,000 shells launching from the top of the observation platform standing 407 feet above street level.
LATEST STORIES:
- Storm Team 11: Warm and mainly dry for 4th of July plans this evening, Thundershowers end in mountains
- ‘Everybody loved that little boy’: Sumner County volunteer firefighters honor toddler killed in accidental shooting
- WATCH LIVE: Fireworks in downtown Gatlinburg, Tennessee
- TDH: 49,768 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee; 28 new cases in NE TN
- Christopher Columbus statue in Connecticut vandalized, beheaded