JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - The ETSU football team hosted its first playoff game since 1996 with the Buccaneers beating Kennesaw State 32-31 in the second round of the FCS Playoffs Saturday at William B. Greene Stadium.

This was a defensive battle all four quarters which was jumpstarted by a scoreless first quarter. These teams combined for 98 total yards after the first 15 minutes.