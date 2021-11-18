WATCH: Black bear strolls across ETSU campus

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Students at East Tennessee State University got quite a shock on Thursday when they spotted a black bear running around the university’s campus.

The student that submitted this video to us said that she had just left class around 11 a.m. when she saw the bear.

ETSU officials said they did not issue an alert because the bear was only on campus for a short period of time.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency, black bears are very powerful animals with unpredictable behaviors, however, they are rarely aggressive towards people.

News Channel 11 reached out to the wildlife agency to see if they were called to Thursday’s sighting, but we have not heard back at this time.