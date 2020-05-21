Watauga Lake marina preparing for rising lake levels

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Employees at a marina on Watauga Lake said they have been taking questions about operations and lake conditions for this coming Memorial Day weekend.

“We’ve had plenty of people ask if they could even make it here,” said Lakeshore Marina Dock Manager Blaine Allara.

Allara said the marina plans to operate as normal through the weekend.

“We were expecting some rain, of course the lake’s going to go up a little bit, but when I saw the predicted data was going up six to seven more feet, I was pretty shocked,” said Allara.

On Thursday, some people still chose to head out on the lake as heavy rain held off for most of the day.

Meanwhile, the rising water has created more work for staff.

“Our maintenance crew [is] moving docks all day long at this point, especially as the water goes, we might have to have them come in overnight just to move them, adjust them as it goes.” said Allara.

He urges caution for boating hazards under the water with the increased rainfall.

“Watch where you are going, of course, shallow spots are not so shallow now, but with the increase of water flow down that means trees could be falling in the water, which means people just need to keep their eyes open for any debris that might be in the water,” said Allara.