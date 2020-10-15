Watauga Brewing Company prepares to open; other businesses to follow downtown

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- The Johnson City Chamber of Commerce will be cutting several ribbons over the next few months.

“It’s almost like it was pre-Covid and downtown Johnson City had a lot of momentum and we’re hoping to gain that back right now,” said the Chamber’s CEO and President Bob Cantler.

This weekend- Watauga Brewing Company will open its brewery, restaurant and the city’s first rooftop bar to the public after its VIP night and ribbon cutting on Wednesday.

Watauga Brewing had their ribbon cutting and VIP night tonight! Opening day is Saturday! pic.twitter.com/DXbNrIxOuq — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) October 14, 2020

“We were trying to find a way to bring in food and a brewery… beer and we had unused space up top. And where our location is- the only way to go was vertical,” said co-owner, David Andrews. “All four of us live in and around Johnson City and we thought in terms of geographically the best place to succeed would be here in Johnson city to start off.”

Opening a restaurant and bar with this concept is a major undertaking and even more so during a pandemic.

“We were in the middle of this project and we had no choice but to continue on,” Andrews said. “That’s always been our goal. We never once thought [to] to put on the breaks or stop.”

Cantler hoping the new concept helps to attract other businesses to the area.

“Our new businesses are our best cheerleaders. They’re the ones telling these other businesses, ‘This is what’s happened… this is what we did,’ and we’ve allowed them to help tell the message,” Cantler said.

The Stir Fry Group is building a new concept restaurant on the on Tipton Street.

“They will also have a rooftop bar and then we’re working with two or three other businesses that will open at the end of November,” said Johnson City Development Authority’s Executive Director, Dianna Cantler.

Although downtown is becoming a popular spot to build and start a business- there are still many vacant spaces the JCDA is working to fill.

“We’ve got a lot of buildings that the owners just either don’t live here and refuse to invest in their building or are waiting for something to come along,” Cantler said. “We’re also working on a project where we will have some “pop-up shop” opportunities. So, if there’s somebody out there that has been considering opening a store… or maybe there’s some makers that are looking at doing some kind of maker’s co-op, we’re going to announce that next week.”

Watauga Brewing Company will open Saturday afternoon at 4:30 on 142 W Market Street. The capacity for the taproom and bar is limited. Dinner is by reservation only.