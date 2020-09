JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - As the fall semester continues in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, East Tennessee State University president Brian Noland said Friday that random, weekly COVID-19 testsing is in the university's toolbox to track the spread of the virus.

Noland's updates around the COVID-19 pandemic were part of the ETSU Board of Trustees meeting on Friday. He said that more than 800 students, faculty and staff had agreed to random COVID-19 testing throughout the semester beginning next week.