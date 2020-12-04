Washington Huddle week 13 preview with Bruce Rader and Scott Jackson

News

by: Brian Parsons

Posted: / Updated:

In this Washington Huddle preview, Bruce Rader and Washington Football Team post game show radio host Scott Jackson look back at the Thanksgiving Day win over the Cowboys and look ahead to Monday afternoon’s showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

