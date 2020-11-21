Washington Huddle Week 11 preview with Bruce Rader and Scott Jackson

by: Brian Parsons

In this week’s Washington Huddle preview, Bruce Rader and Washington Football Team post game show radio host Scott Jackson look back on Washington’s last-second loss the Lions and look ahead to this Sunday’s match-up against the Cincinnati Bengals.

