Washington Huddle Week 11 preview with Bruce Rader and Scott Jackson

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - An elevated trend of new resident COVID cases and reported deaths continued for the fifth week in Northeast Tennessee, according to a weekly data release from the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH).

Nine new deaths and 71 new resident cases were reported, with The Wexford House in Kingsport accounting for 39 of the new cases. Mountain City Health and Rehabilitation and Lifecare in Elizabethton each reported three additional deaths.