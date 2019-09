JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Several years ago, Johnson City hired Retail Strategies to help the city attract retailers. Thursday- that company made its pitch to continue working for the city- and what has to happen for the city to attract new retailers.

"The thing that you really have going for you is a lot of regional retailers in your downtown area, I expect that to grow in a big way," said John Ruzic, a portfolio director for Retail Strategies.