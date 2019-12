NEW YORK (WKRN) — The 18-year-old great-niece of legendary Tennessee football coach Johnny Majors was fatally stabbed Wednesday night while in a park near her school’s campus in New York City.

Police said Tessa Majors, a freshman at Barnard College, was walking in Manhattan’s Morningside Park just before 7 p.m. when she was attacked and stabbed during a robbery.