JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - The U.S. Department of Labor shows that unemployment claims have fallen to their lowest levels since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet, businesses across the country and the Volunteer State continue to struggle with hiring employees.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development reports there are more than 500,000 available jobs in the state - with nearly 500 of those openings being posted on Thursday alone.