JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — During Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's COVID-19 press briefing Wednesday a stern warning was given about the impact of the pandemic on rural hospitals.

"The challenge of current hospital capacity is not physical space, it's having the staff to work there," said the state's health commissioner, Dr. Lisa Piercey. "The need for those beds in alternative care sites...we've got beds, we've got the physical space. it's the staffing."