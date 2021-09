KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The headline minister at a Christian revival event in Sweetwater was arrested Tuesday for being an unregistered sex offender from another state.

Jerry Lee Anderson, 46, was arrested at Eagles Rest Church in Sweetwater where he had been the headline minister at “The Prophetic Crusade” Christian revival from Sept. 1- 13. He was living at or near the church and failed to register as a sex offender with the local authorities.