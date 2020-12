The Campbell County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday opposing coronavirus restrictions imposed by Gov. Ralph Northam, becoming the first locality in Virginia to declare itself a "First Amendment sanctuary."

The resolution was proposed in response to tighter virus restrictions announced by Northam before Thanksgiving limiting public gatherings to 25 people or fewer, expanding Virginia's mask mandate to include children over the age of five and prohibiting restaurants from selling alcohol after 10 p.m.