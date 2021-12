RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)-The United States Supreme Court is considering what many are calling the most consequential abortion case in a generation.

The case could open the door for states to pass more restrictive abortion bans or even prohibit the procedure entirely. Stricter laws are not out of the question in Virginia after Republicans swept statewide races in last month's election and possibly took back control of the House of Delegates, depending on the outcome of recounts.