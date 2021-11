KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — TDOT is warning motorists about a detour along Interstate 40 at the Tennessee-North Carolina line. The North Carolina Department of Transportation is replacing the bridge over Harmon Den Road at Exit 7 in Haywood County.

The detour will begin on Saturday, Nov. 13, and construction is expected to last six months. All traffic will be funneled into a one-lane pattern ahead of the bridge and use the ramps as a detour around the bridge. Drivers will then be put back on I-40 at Exit 7 in North Carolina.