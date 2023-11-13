WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The Vegas Golden Knights visited the White House and President Joe Biden Monday to celebrate their 2023 Stanley Cup championship.

“This team has proved, in Vegas, you can beat the odds,” Biden said. “Just six years ago, the idea of a championship team playing on the ice in the Vegas desert, the Vegas desert, just think about this?”

The Golden Knights brought the Stanley Cup to the White House for the yearly tradition. The president applauded the team’s quick climb to the top of the league.

“Proving Vegas sports is one of the best shows in town,” Biden said.

It was team captain Mark Stone’s first visit to the White House, and he was a bit nervous speaking at the podium.

“It’s a lot easier playing hockey in front of 20,000,” Stone said.

Both Stone and Golden Knights center Jack Eichel say this is an amazing experience they could have never imagined.

“You know, exceeded expectations, it’s just been — you get goosebumps walking in, it’s been — words can’t even describe it for me,” Stone said.

“To be on the property, it’s pretty amazing getting the opportunity to meet the president and the vice president. It’s a huge honor for all of us,” Eichel said.

The team presented a number 46 Golden Knights jersey and a golden hockey stick to the President and said they hope it’s not the last time they meet.

“We’re looking forward to trying to get back here,” Stone said.