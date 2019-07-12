VP Pence says border conditions are good, critics say the reality is far from it

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — Vice President Mike Pence was in Texas Friday to show support for U.S. agents at the border.

The Vice President and a group of Republican Senators toured a migrant detention center in McAllen and sat down with border patrol officers to see how Washington can help with the influx of migrants crossing into Texas.

Pence met migrant children inside one of the country’s busiest detention centers and says the conditions he observed inside are good.

“Each and everyone one of the children and each and every one of the parents I spoke to told me they are being treated well,” Pence said Friday. “Our customs and border protection are doing their level best to provide compassionate care to these families.”

Pence painted a very different picture of how the migrants are being treated than New York Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“Their sink was not working and we tested the sink ourselves and the sink was not working and they were told to drink out of a toilet bowl,” said Ocasio-Cortez.

Both Democrats and Republicans agree more needs to be done.

Congress passed a $4.6 billion-dollar immigration funding bill last month, but Senator Lindsey Graham says now it’s time to fix the system. He says that means adding more resources to keep up with the growing crisis.

Graham says the lawmakers will return to Washington and get to work to pass legislation as soon as possible.