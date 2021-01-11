‘Trump is a threat every day at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave’

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Some Republican members have joined Democrats who say President Trump bears some of the blame for the violent and deadly attack on the US Capitol on January 6.

Democrats introduced a single article of impeachment — inciting insurrection — in the House of Representatives. They also tried to pass a resolution to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to try and remove Trump from office before January 20. But Republicans blocked that effort, setting up a debate on the House floor Tuesday.

“I believe Donald Trump is a threat every single day when he is at 1600 Pennsylvania,” Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden said. “This is part of making it clear that the country understands the enormity of the damage that was done by domestic terrorists.”

Sen. Roy Blunt, the Republican from Missouri, said impeaching Trump again would only divide the country further.

“The speaker knows this is not going to happen, Senator Schumer knows this is not going to happen,” Blunt said. “You don’t have the time for this to happen, even if there was a reason.”

Democratic Congressman James Clyburn said the House could vote to impeach Trump this week and then wait to send the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate for a trial.

“Let’s give President-elect Biden the 100 days he needs to get his agenda off and running,” Clyburn said.

Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania said he thinks “the president did commit impeachable offenses. There’s little doubt in my mind about that. I’m also not at all clear that it’s constitutionally permissible to impeach someone after they have left office.”

Toomey and fellow Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska are among the members of the Trump’s own party calling for him to resign.