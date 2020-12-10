Pence in Georgia, Biden set to stump for candidates next week as crucial runoffs near

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — “We need to hold the line Georgia,” Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday as he returned to the Peach State.

In his second rally in just one week, Pence stumped for Republican senate candidates David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

“I am here because this choice is so stark,” Pence added.

“We’re just grateful for his work and continuing to lead us through the pandemic as well,” Sen. Loeffler (R-GA) said.

Ahead of the campaign stop Pence was in Greenville, South Carolina to get an update on COVID-19 vaccine progress and distribution.

“We’re just a few days away from the approval of the first coronavirus vaccine for the American people and millions of doses. America is in the miracle business under President Donald Trump.”

The January 5th runoff elections will decide which party will control the Senate in the new year and as a result which policies President-elect Joe Biden will be able to push through.

Biden will be in Atlanta on Tuesday to campaign for Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock.

Warnock who is facing Loeffler in the runoff is hitting back at the Senator.

A statement from Terrence Clark, Warnock campaign spokesperson said, “Georgians are already clear that Kelly Loeffler is out for herself, but instead of campaigning around the state attacking Reverend Warnock with lies and working to promote President Trump’s baseless conspiracies that would undermine the will of Georgia’s voters, Senator Kelly Loeffler should be doing everything she can right now to pass another relief bill in the Senate that will get families, workers and small businesses in Georgia the support they need to survive this pandemic.”

With early voting beginning Monday both campaigns are expected to be out in force in the weeks ahead.