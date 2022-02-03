Former Washington Commanders employees speak with lawmakers on workplace harassment

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The day after the Washington Football Team announced its new name, six different former employees of the team now known as the Washington Commanders told lawmakers they were mistreated while working for the organization.

“I felt the fear of retaliation and the shame of being sexually harassed,” former Business Development Coordinator Ana Nunez said.

“I was forced into uncomfortable conversations about my body and about my appearance,” former Marketing Coordinator Emily Applegate said.

“I learned that job survival meant I should continue my conversation with another coworker, rather than to call out Dan Snyder right then in the moment,” former Marketing and Events Coordinator Tiffani Johnston said.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) called the hearing an opportunity for victims to inform the American public about the team and the owner.

“For nearly two decades, Mr. Snyder has used non-disclosure agreements to silence employees who have experienced sexual harassment and other workplace abuses,” Maloney said.

But some members of the committee said the hearing was the wrong place to address the problem.

“This issue is best handled by human resources and the courts, not Congress,” Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) said.

Comer applauded the victims for coming forward but said Congress should not get involved in the operations of a private entity. The witnesses said Congress has a role to play.

“You guys have the opportunity to take this issue on, pass legislation that would help other employees throughout the United States be able to report so they have that opportunity to be in the courtroom,” Applegate said.

Maloney and other Democrats believe Congress will need to step in to make sure the NFL does not brush future cases under the rug.