Former VP Joe Biden campaigns in Pennsylvania on Election Day

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The Democratic candidate for president, Joe Biden, spent Election Day campaigning in Pennsylvania.

“It’s good to be home,” Biden said to a crowd of supporters.

The Keystone State plays a vital role in this election; President Donald Trump won the state back in 2016.

“Only one candidate for president, who has a plan to control the virus and a strategy to get our economy out of the ditch, and that is the next president of the United States of America,” Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey said.

Casey, who’s not up for re-election this year, campaigned with the former vice president. They paid a visit to the home of Casey’s mother, then stopped at Biden’s childhood home in Scranton.

Biden and Trump have both focused on Pennsylvania in the final weeks of their campaigns. After his visit to Scranton, Biden flew to Philadelphia.

“If you elect me, I’m gonna be an American president. There’s not going to be any red states or blue states. Just the United States of America,” Biden said.

He met with local elected officials at a traditional Election Day lunch, then fired up supporters for a last-minute push.

“It ain’t over till it’s over. We’re gonna win Pennsylvania because of you,” Biden said.

Biden will be back in Wilmington, Delaware, for election night.