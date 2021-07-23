Experts and lawmakers sound the alarm for the unvaccinated to get the shot

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Coronavirus cases are increasing all across the United States. The Delta variant has many of the nation’s top health officials worried for Americans who are unvaccinated.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are continuing to sound the alarm for unvaccinated people to get the shot.

“We, together, are not out of the woods yet,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

Walensky says Americans need to choose protection, for themselves and their communities, as the Coronavirus again surges in the United States.

“We are at yet another pivotal moment in this pandemic with cases rising again and some hospitals reaching their capacity in some areas,” Walensky said.

Experts say the Delta variant poses a greater risk to those who are unvaccinated. Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.) wants Americans to consider their individual circumstances.

“We urge all americans to talk to their doctors about the risks of COVID. Talk to their doctors about the benefits of getting vaccinated and then come to a decision that’s right for them about the vaccine,” Harris said.

The Delta variant now makes up 83 percent of COVID cases in the U.S. The White House says it knew vaccinating the country would get harder as time went on.

“There is still opportunity through a range of approaches and tactics and partnerships with governors and leaders and civic leaders to get more people vaccinated,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) says the White House needs to do a better job addressing public concerns.

“If people have questions about it, let’s answer the questions. Let’s not say, oh, you can’t put any information out,” McCarthy said.

The White House says its latest data shows an increase in vaccination in some problem areas and sees it as an encouraging sign.