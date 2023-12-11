WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – President Joe Biden announced a $22.4 million grant for firefighters in Philadelphia on Monday.

“You know when the worst happens, when the alarm goes off, when everything and everyone you love is in danger, there’s no better sight in the world than a firefighter ready to go to work,’ the President said.

The White House says the money will allow the reopening of three fire companies. Engine 6, Ladder 1 and Ladder 11 were all decommissioned during the Great Recession.

During the event, a group of firefighters lifted a ladder onto a firetruck to symbolize Ladder 1 officially returning to service.

The grant will also pay for 72 firefighters’ salaries and benefits for three years.

“The only thing that protects firefighters is more firefighters,” President Biden said.

The money comes from the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) program, which is administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. It was made available through last year’s budget.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, U.S. Fire Administrator Lori Moore-Merrell and Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel were among the many who joined the President today.

