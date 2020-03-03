Bernie Sanders expects to beat Donald Trump in Texas — could it happen?

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders says he plans to win Texas on Tuesday — and again in November.

Sanders tweeted this week “Don’t tell Donald Trump this because he’ll get very nervous — we’re going to beat him in Texas.”

“National media talks about Texas being a conservative state. I don’t believe it,” says Sanders. “I really don’t.”

But Texas Republican Congressman Roger Williams laughed at the idea of the Lone Star State turning blue.

“Texas is going to end up being ruby red, especially if Sanders runs,” says Williams.

Recent polls show Sanders is a favorite in Texas ahead of Super Tuesday, but political science professor and analyst Gary Nordlinger says November is a whole new ballgame.

“My money is on Trump in Texas in the general election,” says Nordlinger.

Nordlinger says Sanders has spent a lot of time and money trying to win over the Hispanic community in Texas, who make up 30% of the eligible voters in the state.

Senator John Cornyn says that’s largely because Sanders describes himself as a Democratic Socialist, and in order to win in November, he needs to attract the moderates and independents.

Cornyn says it wasn’t long ago the state was predominately Democrat. But he says Sanders won’t be the one to switch it back.