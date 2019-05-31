Skip to content
WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
Elizabethton
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Tennessee
Virginia
National
Consumer
Washington D.C. Bureau
Politics
Tri-Cities Original
HMG Health Matters
Top Stories
JCPD chief pleased with West Davis Park July 4 patrols; more work to be done citywide
Top Stories
Some Carter Co. roads are still closed due to February’s heavy rain
Minimum wage increase for county employees on the table in Washington County
Lane closures at West Stone Drive, University Boulevard planned next week
ETSU Chorale qualifies to compete for the ‘Choir of the World’ title
Weather
Weather Alerts
7-day forecast
Interactive Radar
Closings and Delays
Ashley HomeStore Weather Cams
Pal’s Photo in a Flash
Ask Storm Team 11
Tails and Paws
Sports
Local sports
Coach’s Corner
College Sports
Tennessee Vols
ETSU Bucs
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Video
WJHL TV Listings
Daytime
Daytime on Facebook
Daytime on Twitter
Health Corner
Holston Medical Group
Plastic Surgery Center of East Tennessee
Provision Cares Proton Therapy
Snyder Family Pharmacies
The Vein Company
Tri-Cities Skin and Cancer
ABC Tri-Cities
Educator of the Week
Tennessee Lottery
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Community
Contests
Community Heroes
Community Calendar
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Kingsport Bureau
Greeneville Bureau
Bristol Bureau
Advertise With Us
Download our Apps
WJHL on Alexa
Search
Search
Search
LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at 7
Washington D.C. Bureau
With ACA going to court, Dems issue warning
300 migrant children at border moved to new facility
Black Caucus to commemorate 400th anniversary of first Africans in English North American
Senators say plan would help fight against cyber-attacks
SCOTUS throws out case where black jurors were treated differently
More Washington D.C. Bureau Headlines
Democrats call on Trump to help deescalate tensions with Iran
Lawmakers want oil giants forced to use ethanol
Democrats push for gun background checks
Trump Admin. loosens standards for coal emissions
Dems push back on delay to put Tubman on the $20
For the first time in more than 10 years, Congress talks about reparations for slavery
Democrats decry Trump’s deportation plan
Lawmakers want firm protections for non-citizen veterans
Republicans and Democrats at odds on overtime pay
Governors meet with Trump to talk workforce development, criminal justice reform
Don't Miss
WATCH: JCPD demonstrates firework dangers ahead of July 4th
Tannery Knobs Mountain Bike Park: A century in the making
Gay Whitt: 60+ years of teaching more than just dance lessons
More Don't Miss