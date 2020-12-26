Washington County Virginia 911 Dispatch experiencing issues

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Washington County, Virginia Emergency Management Department 911 Dispatch is experiencing a multi-state routing issue that began around 11:30 a.m. today. 

In a press release, the Emergency Management Department said citizens should know that there is a chance that calls that are made locally to 911 could also be routed to a dispatch outside of the area.

If you call 911 and it is answered by dispatch outside of the area, the call will be re-routed back to Washington County Dispatch.

According to the press release, this routing issue is in connection with the CenturyLink service.

As of 6:50 p.m., there are no estimates of when the situation will be resolved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

