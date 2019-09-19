Washington County, Va. deputy guilty in 2018 accidental shooting; resigns from department

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Washington County, Va. deputy was charged in connection to a 2018 accidental shooting.

According to Virginia State Police, Deputy Jonathan Cumbow was charged with reckless handling of a firearm, a class 1 misdemeanor in the Commonwealth.

Court records show the charge was filed on April 3, 2019, seven months after the incident occurred.

The final disposition of “guilty” was recorded on May 22, 2019.

The General District Court records show an appeal was filed in Washington County Circuit Court but it was dropped before going to trial.

According to Washington Circuit Court records, Cumbow was ordered to pay $500 in fines plus $166 for court costs.

Accidental shooting injured neighbor

VSP investigators said in September 2018 that Cumbow’s female neighbor was hospitalized after being hit by a bullet while in her home.

PREVIOUS STORY: VSP investigating accidental shooting involving sheriff’s deputy

VSP also released that a neighbor, who they later identified to News Channel 11 as Cumbow, was doing target practice when the bullet went astray and entered the woman’s home.

At the time, Sheriff Fred Newman as the deputy was put on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the shooting.

According to a Washington County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Cumbow remained on that leave for some time as the investigation continued.

The spokesperson said that eventually, Cumbow was taken of leave and worked in a non-law enforcement/civilian position with the department.

However, when charges were pressed in April, Cumbow was placed back on paid leave.

WCSO indicated he later “resigned in good standing.”