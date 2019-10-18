Washington County, VA authorities searching for wanted TN man after chase

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A man wanted by authorities in Sullivan County is being sought by Washington County, Virginia deputies after leading them on a chase Friday morning.

According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, central dispatch was called at 10:15 a.m. on Friday morning and was told that a wanted Tennessee man was in the Washington County Probation and Parole Office.

When deputies arrived, the suspect, George Allen Russ, fled in a black Jeep Liberty onto Hillman Highway.

A chase ensued on North Ridge Road, Old Saltworks Road, Walden Road, Branch Street, Chip Ridge Road, Whites Mill Road and onto Rich Valley Road, which is where Russ exited the vehicle after entering a field.

Russ ran on foot near the Toole Creek Road intersection.

Additional members of the sheriff’s office arrived and Virginia State Police Troopers and US Marshals accompanied them.

The release says a perimeter was set up and a K9 unit was used to track the suspect through the mountainous area.

After three hours, the K9 lost the tracks.

Russ, 42, of Abingdon, is wanted in Washington County, Virginia for the following charges:

Felony Elude

Misdemeanor Obstruction of Justice

Misdemeanor Driving on Revoked License

Misdemeanor Fleeing from a Law Enforcement Officer

Misdemeanor Reckless Driving

Russ is also wanted in Tennessee for a probation violation, which originates from “dangerous drug charges.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 276-676-6000. Calls will remain anonymous.