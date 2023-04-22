WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County, Tennessee deputies and staff collected unneeded prescription drugs as part of National Drug Take Back Day.

The no-questions-asked event allowed people to turn in prescription drugs of all kinds, including controlled substances, for safe disposal.

Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office partnered with addiction-focused non-profit Insight Alliance of Washington County, Tennessee during the event at Boones Creek Christian Church.

Frankie Nunley, a certified peer recovery specialist and programs assistant with Insight Alliance, said the event keeps prescription drugs away from people who may abuse them.

“It keeps it from ending up in the wrong hands with the wrong people and maybe feeding an addiction or providing a place that becomes vulnerable to becoming a target due to addiction,” Nunley said.

Nunley said drug take-back events also keep unneeded prescription drugs away from children and prevent unsafe disposal methods that could contaminate the environment.

Several other local law enforcement departments also held drug take-back events Saturday.