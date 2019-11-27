Washington County, TN leaders approve $925K proposal to build new EMS/fire station and training center

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County Tennessee Commissioners approved a $925,000 proposal for a new EMS and fire station.

The station will be on highway 11E at Stockyard road, in Telford. This is right across from the Washington County Industrial Park.

Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2020, once the contracts are rewarded.

These new facilities will be a game-changer for EMS and the seven volunteer fire stations in Washington County.

This is what the Johnson City-Washington County EMS station is expected to look like.

This land will be a new home for some Johnson City-Washington County EMS staff. Right now, the county has seven volunteer fire stations staffed by about 175 volunteer fire personnel.

“This combined station with EMS will better serve the community around the Telford area, and the area of the county industrial park, where there’s not a close station at this time,” Charles Baines, who is chief of the Nolichucky Fire Department said.

The project will also eliminate the need to send volunteer firefighters to train outside the county, like middle Tennessee, Knoxville and Mountain City.

Johnson City-Washington County EMS Chief Dan Wheeley said, “There will also be a training center attached to that building. It’ll be used by EMS and the county fire service, and then it will do all the grade work for the fire training site, which will include the fire training tower.”

It will also save the volunteer fire departments money.

“Right now, we’re having to pay for transportation, motels, lodging and meals to send them to the state fire school which is down below Nashville,” Chief Baine said.

The $925,000 allocated by county officials will cover the EMS/fire station construction.

An additional $250,000 is still needed to fulfill the cost of construction for the training facility.

This is what the training facility will look like.

This is an example of what types of props fire and EMS use during training.

Chief Wheeley said, “Over the next year and a half while we build the fire station, one of the goals will be fundraising activities to off-set some of the costs of that.”

County residents who live near the new station will benefit in more ways than one.

“By having a fire engine at the station, that close to the industrial park, it will help the ISO rating, and it will help the insurance premiums for not just the industrial park, but all the residents in that area,” Chief Baines said.

This is a copy of what the front view of the new Washington County EMS facility will look like.

This is a copy of the Washington County EMS facility blueprint.

The money for the new facility will come from county capitol funds. The county EMS is also chipping in and paying about $400,000 toward the project.

In this new facility, there will be staff 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Limestone Volunteer Fire Department will station one of its fire trucks there as well.