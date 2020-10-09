Washington County, TN Election Commission preparing for Election Day

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The election countdown continues with roughly four weeks left before the big day.

The Washington County Election Commission was inspecting early voting machines and early voting ballot bags on Thursday.

News Channel 11’s Pheben Kassahun takes us inside the Washington County Courthouse where election commissioners are extremely busy ensuring the voting process is working properly.

This time next week, Tennesseans will have the chance to cast their ballots in early.

Election commissioners canvassed the early voting machines making sure each candidate’s name, including write-ins, at the local and national level is on the ticket.

This is a tedious process which takes hours to complete.

The commission ensures every square is available for each candidate, double-checking each ballot is correct and making sure the candidates are in their respective place.

“This is very important. That’s the one thing that most of us are concerned with,” McKee said. “After the election, they double-check all of the votes to be sure that they’re totaled correctly. It’s very work-intensive, really.

“We have lots of citizens who come in on Election Day and early voting,” Washington County, Tennessee election commission chair, Janet McKee said. “We’re probably going to have a lot more write-in votes. At the last election. It’s going to be 4x more, 5x more. We’re really trying to get everything organized for Election Day. During the day, we can begin counting those absentee ballots. We invite people to come and observe.”

McKee added that everything is setup to be as safe as possible, when voting, in terms of protecting against COVID-19.

This includes shields, masks, pens and even providing Q-tips to use when pressing the buttons for your preferred candidates.