Washington County, Tenn. Budget Committee approves Jonesborough school plan; full Commission vote next

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington County Budget Committee has voted to send the Jonesborough school proposal to the full commission for vote.

In a Wednesday morning meeting, committee members voted to move forward on a resolution to give up to $250,000 for the design concept of the school, and to finalize the lease agreement between the county and the town of Jonesborough.

Under the town’s plan, Jonesborough would build the new K-8 school and an athletic complex off North Cherokee Street and Tavern Hill Road.

The county would lease both properties and eventually own the school. Jonesborough would keep the sports complex.

The Washington County Commission next meets on September 23.