WASHINGTON COUNTY, TENN. (WJHL) — The Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is looking for potential employees who have strong discipline and are service minded to protect and serve the community.

The sheriff’s office will host a hiring event on April 15, and they are willing to pay extra for those that are qualified for the roles.

“We have to be competitive to get great employees, so we are offering a sign-on bonus to anyone we hire for the Detention Center or Patrol on or after April 15,” Sexton said.

Sexton has asked the County Commission to fund a $2.50 per hour pay increase, to attract new qualified employees.

The bonus comes when new deputies and corrections officers sign a three-year contract. Certified deputies will receive the total bonus when they are hired, and corrections officers will receive the bonuses over two years of the three-year contract.

If someone leaves during those time periods, the prorated bonus must be paid back to the county.

“We offer excellent health insurance, and a retirement system known as the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System,” Sexton said. “This incentive will allow us to pay a little more to new officers and deputies as they work their way through the ranks.”

To apply, visit www.wcso.net and fill out an application. Everyone will be interviewed on April 15 at 9 a.m. and offers will be made within the week to qualified applicants.