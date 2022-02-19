TELFORD, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County Sheriff candidate Michael Templeton spoke to patrons of the WJ Auction Co. about his platform on Saturday. Templeton said he plans to drive addiction and drugs out of the county by standing up both a drug task force and summoning a posse.

“It’s time Washington County stands up its own drug unit, quit relying on the federal government to take care of us, and that’s what I intend to do,” he said. “The day one that I get in, if I’m elected, is to stand up a drug unit, plain clothes, men and women, and we are going to attack the drug trade.”

With 25 years of experience as a Drug Enforcement Administration agent, Templeton said he is aware of many pain points and gaps that need to be addressed in order to get control of the county’s drug problems.

“I’m trying to talk to everybody in the county about the dangers of fentanyl in particular, that’s one of the major threats to our county, that and methamphetamines,” he said. “Last year, 100,000 people died from an overdose, most of that was related to fentanyl. That’s a record for the United States. 40 percent of the pills seized by the federal government last year had a lethal dose of fentanyl.”

Templeton said he will ensure there’s adequate staffing to take on some of the drugs that are making their way to Tennessee from places like Mexico and China.

“Washington County has always sent one deputy to work with the DEA, with me, but we’d cover 10 counties and there are just two agents,” he said. “We are at a critical point here in Washington County, just like the rest of the United States, but particularly here because addiction started with the overprescription of pain medication.”

Templeton said he plans to leverage T.C.A. Code 8-8-213, which gives a sheriff the authority to, if necessary, “summon to the sheriff’s aid as many of the inhabitants of the county as the sheriff thinks proper.”



For more information about Templeton’s candidacy, visit his website at www.templetonforsheriff.com.