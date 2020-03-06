Washington County, Tenn. Schools preparing for coronavirus

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) The Washington County Schools Systems is working with local, state and federal health care officials on how to prevent the coronavirus from getting into classrooms.

Washington County Schools’ health coordinator, Kelly Wagner said schools are using the same preventative measures when approaching Covid-19, that they use for the flu.

If an outbreak were to happen in their schools, they contact the health department and could even possibly close schools.

“The teachers are wiping things down throughout the day. We have a night crew that comes down as well,” Kelly Wagner said.” If kids can touch it, wipe it down. Door knobs, desk, tables. Water fountains we’re wiping down, keyboards, mouses, computers.”

Kelly Wagner said administrators monitor absences on a daily basis.

“Each day, we’re looking at how many students are absent and we’re also looking at the cause of their absences, and should we be looking to make some decisions based on that,” Wagner said.

More than 8,300 students attend Washington County Schools. If there are cases, school officials are leaving system closure decisions to the regional health department.

Dr. David Kirschke said, “If there’s an actual case at a school it would be a different situation where we would potentially, obviously close the school, monitor the person who is sick whether its staff or student.”

Northeast Tennessee Regional Health Medical Directior, David Kirschke said they would isolate the patient and monitor them for 14 days.

Dr. Kirschke said, “We’ve actually been preparing for months.”

Wagner said the school system has advised teachers to separate desks that are in close contact. The system is also discouraging small group work.

“We’re ecnouraging people to stay home if they’re sick. We’re encouraging respiratory etiquette: covering your cough, covering your sneeze. If you use a tissue, throw it away as soon as you use it,” Wagner said.

She wants to stress the virus is very serious but does not want to impose fear.

“The biggest thing that we want to do is that we want to keep everyone calm,” Wagner said.

Wagner said they will resort to “long distance learning”, meaning students will do work at home, if the coronavirus prevents the majority of students from attending class. However, they do not foresee the virus spreading to this capacity in the area.

A letter with information on the school’s plan was sent to administrators Friday and said that letter will be sent home to parents by Monday.