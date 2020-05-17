Washington County Schools honor seniors with graduation parade

Both David Crockett and Daniel Boone celebrated the 2020 class with a new type of graduation

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Both David Crockett and Daniel Boone celebrated their respective 2020 senior class with graduation parades Saturday afternoon.

The Pioneers kicked off the day with their parade that started at 10:30 a.m. at the Jonesborough Middle School, and it lasted nearly an hour with the event wrapping up at the high school.

This idea of a graduation parade was introduced by two David Crockett seniors, Bailey Wynn and Ronquille Joyner, who saw other schools doing the same thing.

“I saw a couple of videos of schools around the country doing it and then I texted my principal and I was like, ‘We need to do this, we need to get the community involved,'” Wynn said. “It’s way bigger than I thought it would be; the community showed out definitely.”

Joyner echoed his fellow senior’s words.

“Well, we were trying to figure out a way for everybody to hang out,” Joyner said. “We have the quarantine, so how can we get it together, and we thought of the parade and then we thought of 94.9 to get in together and those are all things you can do while not having to be constantly around everybody.”

Not only did friends and family members show their support en route, but so did teachers and faculty members as well. David Crockett school counselor Lorie McCorkle knows how much it meant to the students to get the teachers’ support for the event.

“For them to come alongside us and say ‘Here’s how we can celebrate; here’s how we can acknowledge our accomplishments,'” McCorkle said. “We were thrilled to join on and say ‘Yeah, we’ll support you; we’ll be there.'”

The students enjoyed their new graduation experience so much that they hope the tradition gets added to future celebrations.

“I think this is better than not having graduation; I heard talk that this might become an annual thing, so I would love to have seniors do this every year,” Joyner said.

Along with David Crockett, Daniel Boone also hosted a graduation parade of its own. The event kicked off at 12:30 p.m. at the Appalachian Fair Grounds then wrapped up around 1 p.m. at the high school.

Firetrucks, police cars, and county sheriffs joined in on both parades, and social distancing was encouraged during both celebrations.