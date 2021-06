WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County/Johnson City EMS continues the search for multiple first responders to join the team.

According to the agency’s Facebook post Sunday, the team is looking for EMTs and AEMTs.

Full-time and part-time positions are available.

The posting listed multiple benefits, including insurance, paid sick leave and vacation.

For questions, call 423-975-5500.

