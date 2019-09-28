Washington County Commission to hold workshop to discuss Jonesborough K-8 Proposal

WASHINGTON CO., Tenn. (WJHL)- The Washington County Commission has called a workshop to discuss the Jonesborough K-8 plan.

This meeting will give the board the opportunity to hear from legal counsel concerning the terms of the proposed lease-purchase agreement.

Johnson City’s School board chairman said he’d pursue legal action because the financing would be unfair to Johnson City taxpayers.

PREVIOUS STORY: Why Johnson City may sue Washington County over new Jonesborough school funding plan

Friday, the Johnson City’s city manager said he’s hopeful that doesn’t have to happen.

“Hopefully we’ll have some understanding of whether or not we’re going to be able to meet some sort of mutually agreed compromise,” said Pete Peterson, the city manager for Johnson City.

Tuesday’s workshop will be held in courtroom 7 of the Justice Center.