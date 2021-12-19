Washington County Animal Shelter residents receive stockings full of gifts

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Washington Co._Johnson City Animal Shelter preparing for big move (Image 1)_12030

(PHOTO: WJHL)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The community came together to make sure that residents of the Washington County Animal Shelter had a merry Christmas this year.

The Washington County Animal Shelter invited members of the community to donate toys that would be placed in stockings and given to animals in the shelter.

According to a social media post from the shelter, every single dog, cat and kitten received a stocking full of toys thanks to the community.

The shelter also made sure to thank the community for making Christmas a little more special for the homeless cats and dogs that are housed in the shelter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss