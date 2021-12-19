Washington County Animal Shelter residents receive stockings full of gifts

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The community came together to make sure that residents of the Washington County Animal Shelter had a merry Christmas this year.

The Washington County Animal Shelter invited members of the community to donate toys that would be placed in stockings and given to animals in the shelter.

According to a social media post from the shelter, every single dog, cat and kitten received a stocking full of toys thanks to the community.

The shelter also made sure to thank the community for making Christmas a little more special for the homeless cats and dogs that are housed in the shelter.