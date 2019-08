WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Local law enforcement is taking steps to protect the public.

After slowing our Conceal Weapon Classes down for the summer, it’s time to get them started back up. We have a class… Posted by Washington County Virginia Sheriff's Office on Monday, August 5, 2019

The Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office says it will hold a concealed weapon training class next month. That is set for 9 a.m. September 7 at the sheriff’s office.

Those taking the class do not need to bring their own weapons.

To register for the class, call 276-676-6000.