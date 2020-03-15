Washington Co., Va schools to continue meal services for students in need during closure

FILE – In this Thursday, May 4, 2017 file photo, a third-grader punches in her student identification to pay for a meal at Gonzales Community School in Santa Fe, N.M. The Trump administration is proposing a rollback of nutrition guidelines for federal school meals programs that had been promoted by Michelle Obama as part of her campaign to combat child obesity. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee, file)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Washington County, Virginia public schools have announced they will be participating in feeding students during the COVID-19 closure.

This is made possible through the Summer Food Service Program.

Officials with the school system released a statement that said meals will be provided to all children without charge and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service, serving children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability.

The meals will be available to children 18 years old and younger between the hours of 10-11 a.m. at schools across the county.

Children must be present to receive a meal and you must remain in your vehicle due to the fact that this is a drive-thru service.

Meal services will begin on Tuesday, March 17th and run through the 27th.