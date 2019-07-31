Washington Co., Va. deputies use tear gas after man barricades self inside garage

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- Authorities have arrested a man after a standoff Tuesday night in Washington County, Virginia.

Sheriff Fred Newman says deputies responded to a breaking and entering call around 6:30 p.m. at a home along Porterfield Highway between Abingdon and Lebanon.

(Photo: WJHL)

Authorities said when they got to the home, Jessee Timothy Rhea, 40, of Cleveland, Virginia was barricaded inside a garage and refused to come out.

Officials determined Rhea had outstanding felony warrants in both Tennessee and Virginia.

Authorities said during the standoff officers used tear gas and other methods to try to get Rhea to come out of the garage.

When officials finally got inside the garage, they found Rhea hiding under a vehicle and were able to arrest him.

Authorities also said that during the investigation they discovered there was no breaking and entering.

Rhea now faces multiple charges including obstruction. He is being held in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail without bond.

We’re told the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office was assisted by agencies like the Bristol, Virginia Police Dept., Virginia State Police and U.S. Marshals.

