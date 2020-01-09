Washington Co., TN commission to look at resolution to support second amendment

WASHINGTON CO., Tenn. (WJHL)- As Tennessee legislators are preparing to reconvene in Nashville, Washington County is preparing to look at a resolution to support the second amendment.

Commissioner Kent Harris says he thinks its time the county follows suit with its neighboring counties- Unicoi, Carter, Greene, and Sullivan to pass a similar resolution. That’s why he is bringing it to the Public Safety Committee Thursday.

“It scares me when we see what Virginia is doing, we don’t know what’s coming down the path there,” said Harris.

Thursday, he’s bringing an option to the Public Safety Committee to later voted on by the full commission.

“Washington county should join our neighbors who’ve already passed a similar resolution in saying we support citizens’ rights to bear arms and also that we as a commission will not fund any endeavor to take away our citizens’ right to bear arms,” says Harris.

Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy says he wants to look at the language in terms of how the county moves forward.

“We don’t want to misconstrue the message with sanctuary cities for immigrants and other things like that,” said Grandy. “This is just a statement to send to our legislative group in Nashville on how we feel about the constitution.”

Ultimately- this resolution won’t do anything if passed but it does let the legislature know Washington County’s stance.

“It sends a statement and it sends a message to our state legislature that we as a county and a governing body of Washington County support the second amendment,” said Grandy.

At an event in Elizabethton last week- Governor Bill Lee said Tennessee has a long history of supporting the second amendment and he doesn’t see that changing.

“I think our state has been very strong in the protection and the defense of that amendment and will probably remain that way this year,” says Lee.

The Public Safety Committee will meet Thursday at 5 p.m. in the 1st-floor conference room of the historic courthouse. The committee will look at similar resolutions to craft theirs before a vote.

If the resolution passes in that committee, it will go to the full commission for a vote later this month.