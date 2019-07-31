Washington Co., TN BOE member charged with domestic assault due in court today

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Washington County, Tennessee school board member accused of assaulting his former girlfriend is due in court today.

PREVIOUS STORY: Washington County, Tenn. school board member faces new domestic assault charge

David Hammond is charged with domestic assault and violating a protection order.

In March, police arrived at a home on Beechnut St. in regards to a possible assault.

Hammond was not at the home when police arrived, but his ex-girlfriend told police Hammond was intoxicated and had assaulted her during an argument.

Hammond was arrested the following day at Restore Community Church.

His hearing is set for 9:00 Wednesday morning.

PREVIOUS STORY: Washington Co. school board member arrested for assault speaks to News Channel 11 after arraignment

Hammond had previously been charged with domestic violence in 2015, but the charge was dismissed in 2016.