Washington Co., Tenn. schools encouraging parents to download new app for important alerts, updates

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Washington County, Tennessee school officials are transitioning to a new app this year in order to better communicate with parents and students.

The “BAND” app will help school officials communicate parents about important schedule changes, school bus changes, and other important academic information.

“Our goal is to get as many parents as possible signed on to the app,” said Rachel Adams, principal of Grandview Elementary School.

Adams said Wednesday Grandview is expecting an enrollment of more than 660 students this upcoming school year.

“It would be impossible to call last minute so we can send the information,” she said. “It takes about 30 seconds to one minute to send out a Band message.”

At West View Elementary School, principal Robin Street said the app has been helpful leading up to the start of the school year.

“Most people have their phones with them at all times,” she said, “so it’s really easy to just look down and get that notification.”

While parents have received county wide alerts in the past, this app will allow parents to receive ‘school-specific’ information in a timely manner.

“Our parents at West View already know what the entire year’s worth of school menus are going to be just based on one download from the app,” said Street.

“BAND” can also keep parents in ‘the know’ about their children’s school commute.

“Occasionally, we’ll have transportation changes, a bus number might change, a bus could be possibly be running a little late,” said Adams. “In the morning or in the afternoon, we can let parents know.”

School officials said it will take parent participation make the app the use of the app successful.

“While we try to communicate things in a timely manner,” said Adams, “there are things that happen and changes that we have to make at the last minute, and with the Band app, they will always be up to date.”

In order to download the app, go to your child’s school website and click on the BAND app link.

Here is an example of where you can find the group for Grandview Elementary.