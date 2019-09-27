WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Washington County School Board member, accused of assaulting his girlfriend, appeared in Circuit Court Friday.

David Hammond was arrested in March and charged with domestic assault and violating an order of protection.

Hammond’s attorney, Gene Scott, said negotiations are underway with the District Attorney’s Office about the case. Scott said more facts from the incident are needed.

PREVIOUS STORY: Washington Co. school board member appears in court on domestic assault charge; court date reset

No indictment has been passed down at this time.

Hammond is expected back in court December 2nd.