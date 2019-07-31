Washington Co. school board member appears in court on domestic assault charge; court date reset

WASHINGTON CO., Tenn. (WJHL ) – Embattled Washington County, Tennessee school board member David Hammond appeared briefly in Washington County Circuit Court Wednesday.

David Hammond appears in court July 31

Hammond has yet to be indicted on his charges of domestic assault and violating an order of protection.

Hammond appeared without his attorney present. He requested his plea date be moved until his attorney could be present.

The judge reset the hearing for September 27, 2019.

David Hammond

Hammond was arrested in March after being accused of assaulting his former girlfriend. He was arrested again on April 17 for violating an order of protection.

Hammond has denied the simple assault allegations against him, saying his former girlfriend is attempting to frame him.

