Washington Co. parents complain of inconsistent school bus services; former driver speaks out

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Multiple Washington County, Tennessee parents are complaining of inconsistent and, in some cases, non-existent school bus services.

This comes after the district raised pay and began offering healthcare to new drivers amid a long-standing shortage. The school system claims they now have among the highest salaries for drivers in East Tennessee.

Washington County Schools Spokesperson Jarrod Adams declined to do an on-camera interview responding to parent’s complaints. In an email, he said he understands their frustration but emphasized the district’s “exceptionally high standards” for bus drivers.

“We will never sacrifice our student safety for the sake of ensuring that just anyone can drive the bus on any given day,” he said.

Nicole Bledsoe, whose son just started kindergarten at Boones Creek Elementary School, described bus services as chaotic and confusing.

“Our first month of school we dealt with having four different bus drivers, four different buses and a pickup and delivery time that varied by 45 minutes,” she said.

She said the school has often failed to explain why changes are happening or communicate inconsistencies in bus numbers, drivers and drop-offs.

“It’s a security thing,” she said. “This is my five-year-old. If they keep changing bus numbers what happens when he does end up on the wrong bus because he’s not familiar.”

Bledsoe said route cancellations are also a frequent problem.

Adams said the district notifies parents “as quickly as possible” when bus changes are necessary using the BAND app, Twitter or email.

“Sometimes that’s days in advance and sometimes it’s hours depending on when we find out,” he said.

Adams said couldn’t say how many schedule change notifications have been sent out this year, saying the district doesn’t keep a record.

When asked if the district is still experiencing a shortage of bus drivers, Adams said, “Currently, we have enough bus drivers to cover our routes if all our available drivers can run their routes every day. We are lacking in substitute bus drivers for those times when the permanent bus driver cannot run their route.”

Adams said most of the recent disruptions have been due to driver illnesses or appointments.

Mother Crystal Myers said it’s been several weeks since a bus has run for Daniel Boone High School students living in Fall Branch.

“It’s a little ridiculous that they want kids to come to school and yet they’re not going to provide us a bus driver, or a full-time bus driver,” Myers said. “We’ve had three since the beginning of the year. Every single one has quit.”

Director of Schools Dr. Bill Flanary said Thursday he didn’t know what the status of the Fall Branch route was, adding he hadn’t received any complaints from parents.

Flanary confirmed two drivers have resigned and two have been dismissed since the beginning of the 2019-20 school year. He wouldn’t detail the reasons drivers were terminated but said those who resigned found higher-paying jobs, likely in the private sector.

Fall Branch mother Holly Ganz, whose daughter also goes to Daniel Boone, said the 20-minute drive to the high school has become a logistical nightmare that’s caused absences and tardiness.

“It seems like at least twice a week that I have to write a note to the school to make sure that they excuse her since they don’t have a bus,” she said. “I work nights and I don’t get off in time to be able to take her to school every day.”

Adams said bus schedule changes are not “markedly different” this school year compared to past years.

“I absolutely disagree with that,” said Ganz. “Up until this year, there’s never been a problem. They had a steady bus driver, Jimmy.”

Jimmy Conkin, who lives just down the road from Ganz, said he drove the Fall Branch bus route for nearly a decade without incident.

“I would love to get my job back,” he told News Channel 11 Thursday.

Ganz and Myers said they’d like that too.

“He seemed to be a good fit, the kids seemed to like him,” Myers said.

Conkin said he resigned in February 2019 due to payment issues with his disability benefits that are now resolved.

He said he’s currently driving for Greene County Schools since his attempts to re-apply in Washington County have been unsuccessful.

In an August 15 email, Conkin asked why he’d been overlooked for full-time and substitute positions.

Flanary responded the same day, saying “At this time we’re sufficiently staffed in our transportation department. Should we have future need of your services as a driver I will contact you personally.”

Conkin said he followed up with Flanary six days ago after hearing of shortages but he’s yet to receive a response.

“If I’ve done something please tell me what I’ve done and I’ll try to correct it but I just don’t understand why they wouldn’t hire me back,” Conkin said.

Flanary declined to comment on why he’s yet to hire Conkin but he said the district is currently taking driver applications.

Greene County’s Assistant Director of Schools George Frye said Conkin has been a reliable employee since he hired him in September 2019.

“I don’t want to lose him,” he said in a phone call Thursday, acknowledging his district is also experiencing a shortage of drivers.

Flanary said two more drivers just completed training but he wasn’t sure if they would be full-time or part-time. He said they’re expected to be on the road in the coming week.